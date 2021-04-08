West Virginia Governor Justice: Talks on tax plan compromise still ongoing

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Negotiations on trying to reach a compromise on a proposed plan to eliminate the personal income tax in the state are ongoing, but so far all issues have not been resolved.

“I am very pleased with what we have gotten done so far,” Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday, adding that some “rough edges” remain in the Senate’s version of the plan.

He did not specify what those rough edges are, but did say he has drawn a “stake in the sand” on any possible food tax, which he opposes but was included in the Senate plan as a way to help offset the loss of revenue if the income tax ends.

Three plans have been advanced, from Justice, the Senate and House, but a summit with leaders from both houses on Monday did not produce a compromise.

Time is of the essence because this legislative session ends at midnight on Saturday and the Governor has indicated he does not want to call a special session on the issue…

