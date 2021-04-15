West Virginia Governor Justice stands by bill despite NCAA threat

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice stood by statements made over the weekend that he would not veto a bill aimed at transgender student-athletes wishing to play women’s sports even as the NCAA made clear it would avoid states that discriminate.

Speaking Wednesday during his COVID-19 virtual briefing at the Capitol, Justice said he would either sign House Bill 3293, relating to single-sex participation in interscholastic athletic events, or let the bill become law without his signature.

“From the standpoint of how I feel about it personally and everything … I just can’t possibly get through my head that it is the right thing for us at a middle school-level, a high school-level and our state for me not to support the bill, so I do support the bill,” Justice said. “I’m either going to let it become law or sign it. I am absolutely not supportive of a veto in regard to the bill.”

Justice’s statement was similar to comments he provided reporters Saturday night on the last day of the 2021 legislative session…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2021/04/justice-stands-by-bill-despite-ncaa-threat/