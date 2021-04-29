West Virginia Governor Justice signs transgender athlete ban into law

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Transgender girls and women in West Virginia are prohibited from participating in sports that align with their gender identity after Gov. Jim Justice signed a transgender athlete ban into law Wednesday.

The governor signed the bill on the last day for him to sign any bills that the West Virginia Legislature passed during its 2021 regular session. Bills that the governor hadn’t signed or vetoed by Wednesday became law without his signature.

Fairness West Virginia Executive Director Andrew Schneider called the law “clearly unconstitutional” and one that will cost the state “untold legal fees” to defend.

“Let me be clear: federal law protects our transgender children from discrimination, and this anti-transgender athlete ban will not stand,” Schneider said in a statement Wednesday evening. “Transgender children are worthy of love and support. They deserve the chance to learn and grow in the classroom and on the field.” …

