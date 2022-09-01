West Virginia Governor Justice: Pure Watercraft to build electric boats in Brooke County

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Electricity was in the air Wednesday as a new electric motor manufacturer announced it would call West Virginia home.

Andrew Rebele, president and CEO of Seattle-based Pure Watercraft, announced Wednesday afternoon his company will build a manufacturing plant in Brooke County.

Rebele made the announcement at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce 86th annual meeting and business summit at the Justice-owned Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs.

“I’m really happy … to announce that Pure Watercraft, a company that started on my dining room table 11 years ago, is coming to West Virginia to build electric boats. We’re very happy to be here.”

Pure Watercraft builds electric boats and electric outboard boat motors. The company promotes its boats and motors as much quieter than typical gas boat engines, producing no emissions and requiring no maintenance…

