West Virginia Governor Justice: Money for eligible vaccinated residents could come in form of checks

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia residents between 16 and 35 years old who are vaccinated for COVID-19 will get $100, whether it’s a savings bond or a check.

Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday during his pandemic briefing that working through the details of purchasing enough savings bonds to cover as many as 280,000 residents in that age category is “taking a whole lot to get there” as far as being set up with the federal government.

“We may send a $100 check,” he said, but the money will be given to those in that age range who get fully vaccinated whether a savings bond or a check.

Justice’s goal is to get about 275,000 of the 380,000 in the 16 to 35 age range to get vaccinated, at a cost of around $27 million.

If that number is reached, it would push the percentage of residents vaccinated to 70 percent…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/justice-money-for-eligible-vaccinated-residents-could-come-in-form-of-checks/article_fddc3454-a893-11eb-9378-03bbfaefc308.html