West Virginia Governor Justice doubles down on Manchin criticisms

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday doubled down on his criticisms of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., saying again the Senator makes money by selling his influence.

“He is a wealthy guy,” Justice said of Manchin. “How could that happen on the salary of a politician? There is the reason why people want to be a politician, they want something for themselves. I never have and I never will.”

Justice said during his pandemic briefing many politicians have “grown enormously wealthy” and they have done that because they sold influence.

“You’ve got lobbyists running around everywhere enticing people … You have them throwing money at everything coming and going,” he said.

Justice said he did not start anything with Manchin. Rather, the Senator was the one who criticized him last year for his handling of the CARES Act money…

