West Virginia Governor Justice dismissive of reports of $700 million loan guarantee for personal companies

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday that he had not read reports claiming he personally guaranteed nearly $700 million for a loan to his company during the second year of his first term as governor, saying he would “not pay one bit of attention to it.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Justice made the $700 million loan guarantee for loans taken out for Bluestone Resources Inc. in 2018 to Greensill Capital.

Speaking during his Tuesday coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol, Justice said he had not read the article but had been made aware of its existence and contents.

“Yes, I did personally guarantee the loans, the loans have always been personally guaranteed,” Justice said. “We’re not going to let Greensill get by with doing bad stuff.” …

