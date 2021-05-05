West Virginia Governor Justice awards $3.3M grant for water system

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

COALTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice visited Coalton Tuesday and awarded the small Randolph County town a $3.3 million Abandoned Mine Land Grant during a ceremony at St. Patrick Church’s Parish Hall.

The money will fund major improvements to the town’s water system, which has been in decline for many years, according to Coalton Mayor Jim Rossi.

“This water system has been in dire need of replacement for years,” Rossi said. “It will be about 53 years old and I’ve gotten up more than one night at 3 a.m. to work on it. So we are really excited about what this grant is going to do for us.”

Justice said all of the credit for making the grant happen goes to the town and the people of Coalton.

“At the end of the day, you did all this, you have absolutely done every bit of this,” Justice told the city leaders and the community members in attendance. “All I have really done is just kind of walk along behind and give my support. You can’t imagine the power in community. And the power in neighbors, and the power in belief. And the power that I know brings you together all the time.” …

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2021/05/3-3m-grant-awarded/