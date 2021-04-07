West Virginia Governor Justice announces special statewide tiger trout stockings

WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Anglers looking for an exciting fishing adventure in West Virginia will have opportunities to catch tiger trout this spring.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock this unique sport fish in lakes and streams around the state for the first time in decades.

“This is just the latest example of the unique, world-class fishing opportunities we’re providing in West Virginia for anglers from our great state and all over the country. I could not be more proud,” Justice said. “I’ve been a fisherman my entire life. I’ve probably waded in just about every stream across West Virginia, and I can say that there’s never been a more exciting time to get out and cast a line.

“I encourage all West Virginians to take advantage of this great opportunity to make lifelong memories with your family and friends; fishing for these incredible tiger trout on our pristine West Virginia waters,” Justice said…

