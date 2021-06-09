West Virginia Gov. Justice and team urge vaccinations as COVID variants spread across world

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and his team emphasized the need for people to get vaccinated as the various COVID variants proliferate in the U.S. and around the world among the unvaccinated.

Justice opened Tuesday’s briefing by again promoting the vaccine lottery, titled Do it for Baby Dog.

So far, he said, 70,000 have registered for the lottery, with the first drawing set for June 20. You can register at https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

COVID-19 Czar Clay Marsh said the Indian variant, now called Delta, is the most common around the world and is 40% more infectious than the U.K. variant, which is the most common in the U.S. and in West Virginia. And U.K. is 40% more infectious than the Washington variant that came out of China and first showed up in Washington…

