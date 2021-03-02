West Virginia Governor Justice agrees to ‘reside’ in Charleston as part of settlement

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to “reside” in Charleston as part of a settlement reached Monday in a court case regarding the governor’s residency during his term.

The settlement brings to an end the case of whether Justice was violating Section 1, Article 7 of the West Virginia Constitution by refusing to live in the Governor’s Mansion on the Capitol grounds or elsewhere in Charleston.

Per the terms of the settlement, Justice said he intends to live in Charleston “consistent with the definition of ‘reside’ in the Supreme Court of Appeals’ opinion.”

Additionally, the governor agreed to pay former West Virginia House of Delegates member Isaac Sponaugle, who brought the lawsuit against Justice as a private citizen, $65,000.

A spokesperson for Justice did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon…

