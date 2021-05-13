West Virginia Governor Justice: $100 vaccine gift cards for ages 16-35 may be ready this week or next; briefings will be cut to two per week

b=By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN – The $100 incentive program to get ages 16-35 vaccinated is nearly ready to roll, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday. “It’s coming, it’s on the way.”

People in that age group will be able to choose between an e-savings bond or a gift card, he said. The keepsake card will be decorated with “Beat 588 … Bad” plus the West Virginia and U.S. flags.

The gift cards are getting printed now and he thinks they’ll be ready late this week or early next. “We’re really close on it.”

He said again his original idea for old-fashioned savings bond certificates didn’t pan out because they’re electronic now. An alternate plan to offer keepsake silver dollars also ran into roadblocks.

For those who want savings bonds, he said, they’ll have to provide some information when they get vaccinated and set up an account.

Whichever they choose, he said, they will get the $100 and they don’t need to wait to get vaccinated…

