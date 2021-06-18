West Virginia Governor Justice: $100 gift card vaccine incentive to end Saturday; first winners of Do it for Babydog contacted that day

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday that 246,200 people have signed up for the Do it for Babydog vaccine incentive lottery.

The drawing for the various prizes will be done Saturday, June 19, and winners will be notified that day – though not necessarily be told what they won – so that they can attend the West Virginia birthday celebration Sunday, when the winners will be publicly announced.

Registration for Saturday’s first round of prizes is over but residents who’ve had at least their first COVID vaccine dose can keep registering for subsequent weekly drawings. A new $1 million prize will top the list of prizes available each week, he said.

The Call to Arms $100 gift card/savings bond vaccine incentive program for ages 16-15 will end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Justice said. That’s when the last registrations will be accepted.

“It was semi successful,” he said; 39,000 people registered for the $100 award…

