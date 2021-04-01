By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice made it known Wednesday that he is not a fan of plans by the House of Delegates or the state Senate to phase out the personal income tax. Justice is also unhappy with proposed Senate cuts to his budget.

Speaking by phone Wednesday afternoon, Justice said he is fine with the House and Senate wanting to make changes to his original proposal to cut the personal income tax by 60 percent for individuals, but both plans go in two extremely different directions.

“I have said repeatedly over and over and over that I don’t have anything that is etched in stone that has to be a certain way,” Justice said. “I think we should go big.”

House Bill 2027 and Senate Bill 600, the Governor’s tax reform plan, never got out of committee in time for crossover day Wednesday, the day bills must be passed from one chamber to the other.

The plan includes the 60 percent personal income tax cut and a tax rebate for residents earning less than $35,000 per year…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/04/west-virginia-governor-jim-justice-speaks-out-on-income-tax-plan-budget/