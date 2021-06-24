By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lawmakers will meet this morning in special session to consider 24 appropriations bills aimed at using end-of-year surplus tax revenue for economic development, tourism and corrections projects.

The West Virginia Legislature gavels in at 11 a.m. today to consider Gov. Jim Justice’s $250 million in funding requests. In a 14-minute YouTube video recorded for lawmakers, Justice explained why he called the special session and why the bills needed legislative support.

This is the second special session of the year and the second in June.

“There’s so much goodness that we’ve absolutely had over the last years and everything,” Justice said in the private video to lawmakers. “With your leadership, with our leadership, we’ve been able to get there.” …

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/06/west-virginia-governor-jim-justice-seeks-250m-in-spending-during-special-session-that-begins-today/