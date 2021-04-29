By Brett Dunlap, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is working toward benchmarks to get the state’s population vaccinated for COVID-19, including providing savings bonds to people of a certain age.

During his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced 15 new deaths in the state due to COVID-19. They were aged 47 to 83 from Berkley, Mineral, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Barber, Lewis, Hancock, Logan and Kanawha counties.

“This is what we have to stop,” Justice said. “Let’s not let all of these folks we have lost die in vain.”

Over the prior day from Tuesday to Wednesday, 453 people statewide have tested positive from 10,818 tests given. The daily positivity rate is at 3.43 and the cumulative rate has dropped from 5.18 to 5.17. The state’s active cases are at 7,081 with over 142,000 who have recovered. Currently, there are 248 people are hospitalized and 83 in intensive care…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/04/west-virginia-governor-jim-justice-pushing-covid-19-vaccination-perks-for-younger-residents/