West Virginia Governor Jim Justice calls special session on income tax cut

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is moving forward with plans to call a special session of the West Virginia Legislature next week on a 10% personal income tax proposal, though it remains to be seen if there is enough support in both the House of Delegates and Senate.

Justice released a proclamation Wednesday calling the Legislature into special session along with the draft bill language for an aggregate 10% cut in the state’s personal income tax rates retroactive to Jan. 1. The measure, as presented, would return $254 million in unused taxpayer dollars to the citizens.

The special session will begin at noon Monday. It coincides with July legislative interim meetings that run Sunday through Tuesday.

“I’ve been the biggest proponent of completely eliminating our state personal income tax. It will drive job growth, population growth, and prosperity in West Virginia. But the most important thing to do is get started right away,” Justice said in a statement…

