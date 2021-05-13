West Virginia Governor extends gift card incentive to 12 to 15 year olds

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia residents 16 to 35 years old who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will soon receive a special gift card for $100, unless they choose to obtain an electronic savings bond.

Not only that, kids in the 12-15 age bracket who get fully vaccinated may receive the incentive as well.

The commemorative gift cards, which will feature both the state and U.S. flags, are being printed this week, Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday.

“We are getting those printed and they should be done this week,” he said. “Everything is imminent. It is happening now. We are really close on it.”

No details have yet been released on how to obtain a savings bond, but the gift cards may be mailed directly to those who are fully vaccinated.

Justice assured those in that age bracket, though, the gift cards will come and he said the incentive may be extended to the 12 to 15 age group.

“If we can find the money, I think it would be great to do that with those kids as well,” he said…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/justice-100-gift-cards-printing-this-week-for-eligible-vaccinated-residents/article_7ef88f70-b388-11eb-b8af-d3a1b7b5ba84.html