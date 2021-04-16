West Virginia Gov. Justice signs bill health professionals urged him to veto

By Taylor Stuck, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a bill that more than 300 health care professionals urged him to veto.

Justice signed Senate Bill 334, the Senate clerk reported Thursday.

SB 334 establishes a licensing program within the state Department of Health and Human Resources for harm reduction programs operating syringe exchange programs. All new and existing programs will need to apply to the Office for Health Facility Licensure and Certification. Programs will need support from the majority of the county commission and the majority of the governing body of a municipality.

For example, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will need support from the Cabell County Commission and Huntington City Council.

Programs must offer a full array of harm reduction services, like referrals to treatment and HIV testing, and operate toward a goal of turning in a used syringe in order to receive a new one. A West Virginia ID will be required, and syringes must be “unique” to the program…

