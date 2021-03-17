West Virginia Gov. Justice push to raise sales tax met with local distaste

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — An initiative by Gov. Jim Justice to gradually end the personal income tax and raise the sales tax to make up the loss is not being met with open arms locally.

House Bill 2027 would amend state Code and cut personal income 60 percent starting Jan. 1, 2022, with the goal of eventually ending it all together.

But that would mean a tax revenue loss of just over $1 billion a year to the state. To compensate for the loss, Justice has proposed through the bill to raise about $900 million to make up most of the difference by increasing the consumer sales tax from 6 percent to 7.9 percent along with targeting extra taxes on soft drinks, beer and tobacco products, and in other areas.

For example, a 6-cent tax would be added to a 16.9 oz. soda.

“The problem is it isn’t the sales tax at the cash register,” said Ron Martin, co-owner of the Grant’s Supermarket chain. “It is taxed as it comes in the door.” …

