West Virginia Gov. Justice issues proclamation for Special Session of Legislature

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation today, calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in special session at 12 p.m. on Monday, June 7.

Gov. Jim Justice

The special session call allows the Legislature to consider matters relating to:

Two supplementals which provide the Department of Health and Human Resources Fiscal Year 2022 spending authority for federal funds that have been received since the end of the Regular Session for various programs;

Two supplementals which provide the Department of Education Fiscal Year 2021 and Fiscal Year 2022 spending authority for federal funds received since the end of the Regular Session, and increasing spending authority for reimbursable grants for school lunch program;

Two supplementals which provide the Department of Transportation with (a) $150M to be transferred from General Revenue to the State Road Fund and (b) spending authority for that $150M in Fiscal Year 2021.

The special session will be held while lawmakers are gathered in Charleston for previously-scheduled June Interim Committee meetings.