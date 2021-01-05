West Virginia Gov. Justice denies involvement in videoed New Year’s Eve party, calls it ‘a political hit’

By Bradley Heltzel, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice denied any involvement or responsibility for a large gathering held at The Greenbrier resort on New Year’s Eve that went viral on social media over the weekend, during his Monday press briefing.

Instead, the second-term governor labeled the video “a political hit” in his first public statement since the video made the rounds.

The video showed a large crowd of people gathered in what appeared to be a ballroom at The Greenbrier, with many of the attendees not wearing masks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines. Justice is owner of the Greenbrier.

“The bottom line of the whole thing is it’s a political hit at me. That’s all there is to it,” Justice said Monday.

“Absolutely, without any doubt it needs to always be better,” Justice said later in his press conference in regards to the COVID-19 protocols at the event, “but I’ve been asked this question now three times about a situation where we’re putting the emphasis on something at The Greenbrier hotel because I own it.” …

