West Virginia Gov. Justice announces vaccines now available to those ages 80 and older

By Caity Coyne, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any West Virginian 80 years of age or older, Gov. Jim Justice announced at his Wednesday news briefing.

Distribution of these vaccines started Wednesday, Justice said, and will continue through different avenues throughout the next few weeks.

“The faster that we can get shots in the arms of people, especially that are of significant age, the more lives we are going to save,” Justice said.

The vaccines will be sent to 82 Federally Qualified Health Centers for distribution. Staff there will contact those in the patient lists who qualify to receive the vaccines. Justice said residents who are unsure if their providers will receive vaccines, or who don’t have a provider, may call and request to be contacted by another facility…

