West Virginia GOP lawmakers put school choice bills on their very first committee agendas

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Leaders of the new Republican supermajority have queued up a “school choice” doubleheader for the very first meeting of the House Education Committee Thursday: charter schools and vouchers.

The charter school bill (House Bill 2012) would allow faster charter school expansion in the state and online-only charter schools, plus form a new board that could authorize a statewide online-only charter school.

The controversial 2019 omnibus education law allowed the state to have charter schools for the first time — but not virtual ones.

The voucher bill (House Bill 2013) would give parents public money to send their children to private schools — which, in West Virginia, are overwhelmingly Christian schools — or to homeschool them. The range of education expenses parents could spend the money on would be nearly unlimited…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/wv-gop-lawmakers-put-school-choice-bills-on-their-very-first-committee-agendas/article_526f9578-0709-50c0-b827-fcaf812420a0.html