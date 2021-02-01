West Virginia GOP files to intervene in Supreme Court delegate selection case

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A motion by the West Virginia Republican Party to intervene in a case that could determine who represents Wayne County in the House of Delegates was approved Friday by the state Supreme Court of Appeals.

J. Zak Ritchie, an attorney for the state Republican Party, filed a motion to intervene in a mandamus lawsuit filed by Wayne County Republican Executive Committee Chairman Jeff Maynard asking the court to require Gov. Jim Justice to choose a delegate for the vacated 19th District House seat in Wayne County from a list of three qualified nominees submitted by the county party.

On Wednesday, Justice appointed Kenova resident Joshua Booth to the seat vacated by Derrick Evans, who resigned Jan. 9 after being charged with allegedly filming himself on Jan. 6 breaking into the U.S. Capitol with hundreds of Trump supporters trying to stop the counting of Electoral College ballots that gave the presidency to Joe Biden.

Booth’s name was among three submitted by the West Virginia Republican Party in a Jan. 22 letter, including Mark Ross and Chad Shaffer. But the Wayne County REC submitted names on Jan. 14 that included Ross, Shaffer and Jay Marcum…

