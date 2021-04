WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association shares photo highlights of the West Virginia Girls Basketball Tournament with its 72 member newspapers.

Here are some of the best:

Thursday:

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Wheeling Park’s Maggie Stakem (30) goes up for a shot as Morgantown’s Kaitlyn Ammons (25) defends during the West Virginia girls AAAA state quarterfinal game between the Morgantown Mohigans and the Wheeling Park Patriots at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Morgantown’s Cat Wassick (11) makes a three-point shot during the West Virginia girls AAAA state quarterfinal game between the Morgantown Mohigans and the Wheeling Park Patriots at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Morgantown’s Sofia Wassick (2) goes up for a shot over Wheeling Park defender Naliah Lekanudos (5) during the West Virginia girls AAAA state quarterfinal game between the Morgantown Mohigans and the Wheeling Park Patriots at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Wheeling Park’s Asia Roby (20) makes a pass as Morgantonwn’s Cat Wassick (11) defends during the West Virginia girls AAAA state quarterfinal game between the Morgantown Mohigans and the Wheeling Park Patriots at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Tug Valley’s Autumn Hall (13) goes up for a shot as Tucker County’s Kadie Colebank (41) defends during the West Virginia girls single-A state semifinal game between the Tug Valley Panthers and the Tucker County Mountain Lions at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Tucker County’s Macy Helmick (22) goes up for a shot as Tug Valley’s Makayla May (42) defends during the West Virginia girls single-A state semifinal game between the Tug Valley Panthers and the Tucker County Mountain Lions at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Tucker County’s Gracie Rapp (44) goes up for a shot in the paint during the West Virginia girls single-A state semifinal game between the Tug Valley Panthers and the Tucker County Mountain Lions at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Tug Valley’s Kaylea Baisden (10) goes up for a shot as Tucker County’s London Hood (23) defends during the West Virginia girls single-A state semifinal game between the Tug Valley Panthers and the Tucker County Mountain Lions at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Huntington’s Dionna Gray (12) drives to the basket past Martinsburg defender Leonna Holmes (12) during the West Virginia girls AAAA state quarterfinal game between the Huntington Highlanders and the Martinsburg Bulldogs at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Charleston. Huntington defeated Martinsburg 54-49.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Martinsburg’s Olivia Mayer (1) shoots over Huntington defender Kaiti Swann (2) during the West Virginia girls AAAA state quarterfinal game between the Huntington Highlanders and the Martinsburg Bulldogs at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Charleston. Huntington defeated Martinsburg 54-49.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Huntington’s Imani Hickman and Martinsburg’s Kaydance Bradley (34) battle for a rebound as Huntigton’s Kaiti Swann (2) looks on during the West Virginia girls AAAA state quarterfinal game between the Huntington Highlanders and the Martinsburg Bulldogs at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Charleston. Hickman grabbed 21 total rebounds for the Highlanders. Huntington defeated Martinsburg 54-49.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Martinsburg’s Ella Joseph (4) is fouled by Huntington’s Amara Jackson (1) on a shot attempt during the West Virginia girls AAAA state quarterfinal game between the Huntington Highlanders and the Martinsburg Bulldogs at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Charleston. Huntington defeated Martinsburg 54-49.

Wednesday:

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Logan’s Peyton Ilderton (20) goes up for a shot as PikeView’s Anyah Brown (25) looks on during the West Virginia girls AAA state quarterfinal game between the Logan Wildcats and the PikeView Panthers at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION PikeView’s Hannah Perdue (12) drives to the basket past Logan defender Abbie Myers (4) during the West Virginia girls AAA state quarterfinal game between the Logan Wildcats and the PikeView Panthers at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION PikeView’s Anyah Brown (25) takes a wide-open shot during the West Virginia girls AAA state quarterfinal game between the Logan Wildcats and the PikeView Panthers at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Logan’s Abbie Myers (4) drives past PikeView’s Cat Farmer (11) during the West Virginia girls AAA state quarterfinal game between the Logan Wildcats and the PikeView Panthers at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Fairmont Senior’s Rebekah Jenkins (13) drives to the basket past Lewis County defenders Olivia Krinov (12) and Shyanna James (20) during the West Virginia girls AAA state quarterfinal game between the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and the Lewis County Minutemen at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Charleston. Fairmont Senior defeated Lewis County 56-29.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Lewis County’s Olivia Krinov (12) makes a shot as Fairmont Senior defender Rebekah Jenkins (13) looks on during the West Virginia girls AAA state quarterfinal game between the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and the Lewis County Minutemen at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Charleston. Fairmont Senior defeated Lewis County 56-29.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz (11) makes a shot as Lewis County’s Emma Post (2) looks on during the West Virginia girls AAA state quarterfinal game between the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and the Lewis County Minutemen at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Charleston. Fairmont Senior defeated Lewis County 56-29.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Lewis County’s Shyanna James (20) is cornered by Fairmont Senior defenders Emily Stern (4) and Meredith Maier (23) during the West Virginia girls AAA state quarterfinal game between the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and the Lewis County Minutemen at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Charleston. Fairmont Senior defeated Lewis County 56-29.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Mingo Central’s Madisyn Curry (24) makes a three-pointer during the West Virginia girls AA state quarterfinal game between the Wyoming East Warriors and the Mingo Central Miners at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Charleston. Wyoming East defeated Mingo Central 60-32.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Wyoming East’s Skylar Davidson (11) steals the ball from Mingo Central’s Jenna Wagoner (12) during the West Virginia girls AA state quarterfinal game between the Wyoming East Warriors and the Mingo Central Miners at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Charleston. Wyoming East defeated Mingo Central 60-32.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Mingo Central’s Jenna Wagoner (12) has her shot blocked by Wyoming East’s Abby Russell (12) during the West Virginia girls AA state quarterfinal game between the Wyoming East Warriors and the Mingo Central Miners at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Charleston. Wyoming East defeated Mingo Central 60-32.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Wyoming East’s Daisha Summers (3) puts up a shot over Mingo Central defender Madisyn Curry (24) during the West Virginia girls AA state quarterfinal game between the Wyoming East Warriors and the Mingo Central Miners at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Charleston. Wyoming East defeated Mingo Central 60-32.

Tuesday: