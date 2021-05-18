West Virginia gets first $677M from American Rescue Plan

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that the state received the first half of $1.36 billion from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan while announcing the state will have more details later in the week on the phase-out of unemployment benefits through the same Biden plan.

According to the State Treasurer’s Office, the U.S. Treasury Department sent West Virginia more than $677 million through the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March. The state will receive the remaining half of $1.36 billion later in 2021.

“My staff has been reviewing all the ways this money is needed, and working on a strategic plan on how we are going to propose it be spent,” Justice said Monday during his COVID-19 briefing from the State Capitol Building.

State and local fiscal recovery funds through the American Rescue Plan can be used for supporting COVID-19 response efforts, replacing lost tax revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic stabilization efforts, and public health improvements…

