West Virginia filmmaker’s series “Normal for Now” follows Appalachians navigating the pandemic

By Sarah Marino, Times West Virginian

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — It’s no secret that every person is experiencing the feelings associated with COVID-19. From zoom happy hours to being locked down with significant others, life in quarantine can definitely get the better of anyone.

One West Virginian wanted to portray these emotions in a way he knew how. The anthology series “Normal for Now” follows several people in Appalachia during a single day in lockdown. Director Afsheen Misaghi — a West Virginia University graduate — wanted each story to contain an authentic and relatable message he hoped would resonate with viewers.

Misaghi, who has Master’s of Fine Arts, wanted to work in film. He said he bounced around an idea for an anthology series in which each episode would be different but use the same theme throughout.

“I didn’t see any authentic or genuine content being made about the pandemic or quarantine or isolation particularly when it comes to the emotions around that,” Misaghi said…

