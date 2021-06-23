West Virginia falls short of vaccine goal while cases decline

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia had much to celebrate this past weekend, but meeting COVID-19 vaccination goals was not one of them. Yet, the state will likely see active cases fall below 2,000 this week.

According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, only 62.4% of eligible West Virginians age 12 and older have at least one of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as of Tuesday. Gov. Jim Justice set a partial vaccination goal of reaching 65% of eligible residents by June 20, the state’s 158th birthday on Sunday.

Justice announced the winners Sunday of the state’s vaccine incentive lottery, giving away $ 1 million, two college scholarships for public in-state institutions, two custom pick-up trucks, hunting rifles, shotguns, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses and weekend passes to state parks. The cutoff for Sunday’s drawing was last Wednesday, but registration remains open for future drawings.

The next drawing will be Wednesday, June 30, including the weekly awarding of $1 million, college scholarships, pick-up trucks and other prizes. The last drawing takes place Wednesday, Aug. 4, with the awarding of a grand prize of $1.588 million and $588,000 for the runner-up. To register, go to governor.wv.gov. …

