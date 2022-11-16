West Virginia environmental groups focus on top legislative priorities in wake of ally losses in state legislative races

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some of the West Virginia Legislature’s most vocal proponents for greater environmental protections lost their reelection races last week as the Republican supermajority grew.

The losses come as blows to advocates for stronger clean energy and water quality laws as the GOP supermajority swells to 88% of the 134-seat Legislature.

West Virginia Rivers Coalition executive director Angie Rosser singled out Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, and Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, as members of the Legislature her nonprofit will miss.

“Their absence will leave a leadership void in asking the critical questions and helping advance policies that get to the root of solving persistent environmental problems across the state,” Rosser said in an email…

