West Virginia energy industry groups forming legislative agendas

By Charles Young, The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Representatives of West Virginia’s energy industry groups have less than a month to prepare for the 2021 session of the state Legislature.

Lobbyists from the West Virginia Coal Association and the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia will be on hand throughout the 60-day session to meet with lawmakers, testify before committees and fight for the interests of their respective industries.

Chris Hamilton, the new president and CEO of the West Virginia Coal Association, said he and his lobbying team have begun to form their agenda, which will be focused on two primary goals.

The group hopes to be able to help preserve the state’s remaining coal-fired power plants and to assist metallurgical coal producers with accessing international markets, Hamilton said.

West Virginia still has eight major coal-fired power plants in operation, each with a significant annual economic impact on its surrounding community, Hamilton said…

