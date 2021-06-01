West Virginia ending extra benefits in hopes of returning residents to work

By Charles Boothe, Princeton Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal benefits for those now on unemployment in West Virginia will end June 19, and a $1,000 incentive bonus for people to return to work is also being considered.

Gov. Jim Justice said recently that the $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits will stop as a way to urge people to go back to work. Jobs are open here and around the country but many employers are finding it difficult to fill them.

Any weeks applied for prior to June 19 that are eligible under the federal requirements will be processed, he added, but not after that.

Justice said the state is also looking at a bonus to help incentivize people to go back to work, with the state chipping in a $500 signing bonus and the business that is hiring matching it, for a total of $1,000.

Recipients will have to work for at least 90 days to receive the bonus, he said. Details are still being worked out. The bonus will apply only to those who are now unemployed, he added…

