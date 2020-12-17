West Virginia employers, employees given tips regarding state’s medical cannabis program in the workplace

By Breanna Francis, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — As state leadership continue to iron out details regarding West Virginia’s medical cannabis program, officials in the Eastern Panhandle said it is important the community remain educated and up to date on the finer details to ensure their rights are protected at home and in the workplace.

In a presentation to the Martinsburg- Berkeley Chamber of Commerce called “Peace, Love and Understanding Medical Cannabis and Hemp,” Tyler Mayhew and Kin Sayre, both with Bowles Rice Law Firm, offered background, tips and helpful hints to keep in mind for both area employers and employees.

“Having an understanding of medical cannabis, patients, employers and the workplace can be tricky because at this point the law in this area is still very new,” Mayhew said. “Ten years ago legalized cannabis was really an outlier recognized in a handful of states but today the majority of states allow some form of cannabis use. The law in this area isn’t as fully developed as others so what I see as being an issue as this is rolled out is educating employees and employers what their rights are …” …

