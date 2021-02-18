West Virginia education savings accounts expanded with amendment

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An amendment offered on the floor of the House of Delegates on Wednesday by a freshman lawmaker could expand the scope and price tag of a proposed education savings account program up for passage today.

The House approved two amendments to HB 2013, which creates the Hope Scholarship — West Virginia’s first education savings account (ESA) program.

The Hope Scholarship would give parents the option to use their tax dollars for educational expenses, such as private school tuition, home tutoring, learning aids and other acceptable expenses. If passed, West Virginia would become the seventh state with an ESA program.

A successful amendment from House Education Committee Chairman Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, made technical cleanup changes to the language of the bill. But an amendment by Del. Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, would expand the bill…

