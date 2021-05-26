West Virginia DOH places sign renaming road in honor of Raleigh County native Bill Withers

By John Tyson, The Welch News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways installed a new sign Thursday, May 20, to rename Slab Fork Road in Raleigh County in honor of Raleigh County native Bill Withers.

Passed by the West Virginia Legislature in April, House Concurrent Resolution 20 officially renamed Slab Fork Road from the Lester Highway to the Coalfields Expressway as “Bill Withers Memorial Road.”

“Like Governor Justice always says, we’ve all got to pull the rope together,” said Deputy Secretary of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston. “Our people take a lot of pride in putting the signs up when we have a road naming. That was especially true of this one because of the way Bill Withers’ songs resonate with our workers. The uplifting messages in some of his songs really helped us get through the last year we’ve had.” …

To read more: https://www.welchnews.com/2021/05/24/doh-places-sign-renaming-road-in-honor-of-raleigh-county-native-bill-withers/