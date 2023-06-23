West Virginia DHHR announces emergency energy assistance program for low income residents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has announced applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted beginning Monday, June 26, 2023, through June 30, 2023, or until funds are exhausted.



The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home energy bills.



Residents whose primary energy source is either gas or electricity must provide their shut-off notice when applying for Emergency LIEAP. Those using other primary energy sources or bulk fuel may qualify for assistance if their energy fuel is at a low level during the application period.



Households that received direct payment of regular LIEAP benefits must verify that the payment was used for home energy by submitting a current receipt with the Emergency LIEAP application. Failure to submit verification of payment may result in a denial of the application.



Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its home energy bill. The income limit for fiscal year 2023 is 60% of the state median income. In these situations where an energy emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker.



To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines and be in an emergency that will disrupt the primary home energy source if not met.



The maximum allowable gross income levels for Emergency LIEAP FY 2023 are listed below: