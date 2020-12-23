West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection cancels annual tree recycling

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.VA. — The W.Va. Department of Environmental Protection will not be conducting its annual Christmas tree recycling events in January 2021 because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Sponsored by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan, in conjunction with the state Division of Natural Resources, the tree recycling event has been a mainstay at Charleston’s Capitol Market for many years and offers residents an environmentally friendly way to dispose of their live Christmas trees.

Typically, hundreds of Christmas trees are collected and repurposed as fish habitat in lakes around West Virginia. WVDNR officials placed trees in Cheat, Tygart, Stonewall Jackson, Stonecoal, Burnsville, Sutton, Summersville, Big Ditch, Sherwood, R.D. Bailey, Beech Fork and East Lynn lakes last season. The Apple Grove Hatchery in Mason County also received trees…

