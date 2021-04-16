West Virginia Department of Education settles lawsuit brought by lobbyist

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A lawsuit brought by a lobbyist against a former state schools superintendent and a current Department of Education official was dismissed Wednesday after a settlement between the parties was reached.

According to a document filed Wednesday with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, lobbyist Jason Webb, former state superintendent of schools Steve Paine, and Assistant State Superintendent of Schools Jan Barth agreed to a dismissal of the federal lawsuit.

According to the filing, both parties agreed to a dismissal of the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be re-filed. Both parties agreed to bear their own costs and fees associated with the lawsuit.

According to the settlement agreement released by the Department of Education, the state agreed to pay out $500,000 to Webb to bring the case brought against Paine and Barth to a close. Webb said he considered the mater a victory for his 1st Amendment rights…

