West Virginia Department of Education releases final report from education forums

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In its final report from public forums on education, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) found increasing teachers’ compensation, more wraparound services, incentives and addressing the math teacher shortage were among the top priorities.

The results came from numerous public forums conducted across the state over the last couple months, after Gov. Jim Justice called for a special session on education. The session is supposed to take place sometime this summer.

Eight forums were conducted, and WVDE officials reported 1,630 people attended. Approximately 90 legislators attended, and approximately 40 percent of attendees identified as parents and community members.

