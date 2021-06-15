West Virginia Democratic Party Chair Belinda Biafore faces call to resign

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Belinda Biafore, the chairwoman of the West Virginia Democratic Party, is facing a call to resign from one of the largest county executive committees due to a perceived slight toward minorities and people of color.

The Wood County Democratic Executive Committee issued a statement Saturday calling for Biafore’s resignation as chairwoman of the state Democratic Executive Committee and called for her removal from the Democratic National Committee. They also unanimously passed a motion for a vote of no confidence in Biafore.

Judy Stephens, chairwoman of the Wood County DEC, accused Biafore of forcing a vote on an affirmative action plan for the state party over the objections of the party’s Affirmative Action Committee.

“There is no room for exclusion or racism in our party,” Stephens said. “We are Democrats and we stand for the rights and representation of all Americans. As the Wood County Democratic Executive Party, we are calling upon Belinda Biafore, our state party chair, to step aside so that our party can work to better reflect the values of diversity, inclusion, and democracy we hold dear.”