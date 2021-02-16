West Virginia Democratic legislative leaders unveil agenda items

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — They may be small in number this legislative session, but Democratic lawmakers in the House of Delegates and state Senate still have public-policy goals the next 54 days.

Leaders of the House and Senate Democratic caucuses announced their platform for the 2021 legislative session Monday during a press conference.

“We want to focus on continuing to put West Virginians first while creating opportunities for all West Virginians to stay, rebuild and succeed,” said House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha. “You are going to see a list of bills and policies that all of our members are going to work on this session that will fit into these three categories to focus on putting West Virginians first and creating the right priorities that affect all West Virginians — not just a certain few.”

Democratic lawmakers want to focus on legislation that will help keep young graduates from leaving the state. For House Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, that means helping ensure the PROMISE scholarship is protected and improved. Fluharty said he benefited from the PROMISE, and he wanted to make sure Republicans leave it alone when considering possible budget cuts to make room for a personal income tax phase-out…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/democratic-legislative-leaders-unveil-agenda-items/article_298e0a02-5aa5-5e0b-a292-c4b849e0975b.html