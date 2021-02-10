West Virginia Delegate Mandt’s statements show need for LGBTQ+ protections in state law, lawmakers say

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A statement against the Fairness Act made by Delegate John Mandt Jr., R-Cabell, last week highlights the need to protect LGBTQ+ West Virginians from discrimination and misunderstanding of the LGBTQ+ community, Democratic lawmakers and other state leaders said Tuesday.

One day before the West Virginia Legislature convenes for its 60-day regular session, a group that included two of Mandt’s House colleagues said Mandt’s past use of homophobic slurs and a recent Facebook post show the need for lawmakers to learn more about LGBTQ discrimination and how it affects West Virginians.

The group additionally expressed frustration with Mandt using Black History Month as part of his message, saying his statement was an attempt to pit two marginalized groups of West Virginians against each other.

“We stand in unity, peace, love and solidarity,” said Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, who asked Mandt to pursue training in implicit bias and anti-racism. “Learn more about other cultures before adding to the infectious, contagious disease of hate and racism.” …

