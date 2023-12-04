West Virginia deer muzzleloader season to open Dec. 11

Hunters reminded to purchase RM/RRM stamp before season starts

West Virginia Press Association

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hunters who want a chance to harvest an additional deer during West Virginia’s muzzleloader deer season must purchase an RM/RRM stamp before the season starts on Dec. 11.

Stamps may be purchased online at WVdnr.gov or at authorized license agents around the state.

“The muzzleloader deer season is an excellent opportunity for hunters to be out when there are fewer hunters in the woods and provides an opportunity to be afield with more traditional equipment,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion.

During the muzzleloader season, antlered deer are legal in all counties that have a buck firearms season and deer of either sex are legal in all counties or parts thereof that have a Class N or NN antlerless season. Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties are closed to all firearms deer hunting, including the muzzleloader deer season.

There are nine counties or parts thereof that require hunters to take an antlerless deer within the county, during any regular deer season open to antlerless deer hunting and before harvesting a second antlered deer within the county. No more than three antlered bucks may be harvested during the regular deer seasons and the 2024 Mountaineer Heritage Season combined. All hunters afield during this week are required to wear a minimum of 400 square inches of blaze orange.

During the muzzleloader deer season, hunters may use a singleshot muzzleloading pistol or singleshot muzzleloading rifle that has a bore diameter of .38 caliber or larger, provided that the encapsulated propellant charge loads from the breech and the projectile is loaded from the muzzle. These firearms, however, may not be used during the Mountaineer Heritage Season in January.

For more information about the muzzleloader deer season and other hunting opportunities in West Virginia, hunters should consult the 2023–24 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVdnr.gov.