West Virginia Days Weekend at Canaan Valley Resort features Civil War Reenactments, Outdoor Adventure June 16-18

WV Press Release Sharing

DAVIS, W.Va. — Perfect for families, history buffs or anyone interested in enjoying the splendid summer scenery and cooler mountain temperatures of the highest mountain valley in the eastern U.S., Canaan Valley Resort’s West Virginia Days Celebration, June 16-18, brings the past to life with Civil War reenactments, battle skirmishes and more.

“The smell of gun smoke and cook fires will permeate the mountain air as Civil War reenactors relive battles and camp life during the West Virginia Days Celebration,” said Matt Baker, Canaan Valley Resort General Manager. “There will be a variety of additional activities for kids and families to enjoy, like live music, field games, food vendors, an Irish Road Bowling contest, and the Wings of Wonder birding seminar.”

Baker noted that Civil War reenactment units, to include the Barbour Grays from Philippi, WV, West Virginia 3rd Calvary Company “C”, the 140th Volunteers from Green County, PA, and the West Virginia Light Artillery, will bring history to life throughout the weekend. Guests will witness a “living” Civil War encampment with both men and women in period dress going about their daily chores interspersed with exciting live battlefield skirmishes.

Live skirmishes will take place at noon and 5:30pm on Saturday and noon on Sunday. The encampment will be open on Friday, June 16 from 6-8pm, on Saturday, June 17 from 9am-8pm, and Sunday, June 18 from 9am-noon.

On Friday evening, June 16, Andrew Adkins & 1863 will perform outdoors on the Quenchers Plaza, slope side at the ski area from 6-9pm. Sunset chairlift rides will also be available.

For those interested in something totally different, the resort will host an Irish Road Bowling tournament at 1:30pm on Sunday, June 18. Irish Road Bowling is a sport in which competitors attempt to take the fewest throws to propel a metal ball – known as a “bullet” – along a predetermined course of country roads. Fun for all ages, no experience is necessary to participate.

At 4pm on Sunday, June 18, Three Rivers Avian Center will host Wings of Wonder: WV Birds of Prey. Featuring birds of prey in attendance, this presentation discusses the incredible abilities of raptors, their differences, and how connected birds are with their ecosystems. There is no fee to participate.

Throughout the weekend guests have access to the resort’s outdoor pool, miles of hiking and biking trails, sporting clay shooting range, and an 18-hole championship golf course, among other amenities offered at the property.

For additional information, or to make reservations, contact the resort at 1-800-622-4121 or visit the website at www.CanaanResort.com.

# # #

Canaan Valley Resort is a four seasons destination with a wide array of adventures and a variety of guest rooms and cabins. On-site activities include an 18-hole championship golf course, scenic chairlift rides, sporting clay shooting range, hiking and biking trails, bike rentals, miniature golf, and indoor/outdoor pools.

Canaan Valley Resort is situated in northeast West Virginia approximately 2½ hours from Washington, D.C., three hours from Pittsburgh and 2¾ hours from Charleston, W.Va.

Canaan Valley Resort is owned by the state of West Virginia and managed by Sioux Falls, S.D.-based U.S. Hotels and Resort Management, Inc., which operates hotels, resorts, state park lodges, golf courses and restaurants in 13 states throughout the West and Midwest.

For more information, visit the website or call 1-800-622-4121. Travelers can connect with Canaan Valley Resort on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and by signing up for special email offers and a blog.

Related hashtags:

#BeHere

#CanaanResort

#CanaanValley

#AlmostHeaven