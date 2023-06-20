West Virginia Day: WV Tourism asking residents to share photos in celebration of 160 Years of Almost Heaven

Will you post photos of outdoor experiences on West Virginia Day?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Tourism invites all West Virginians to post photos and videos of their outdoor adventures to social media using the hashtag #AlmostHeaven today – West Virginia Day, the state’s 160th birthday.

“We’re fortunate to live in a state with unmatched natural beauty and unlimited outdoor recreational opportunities. In honor of the state’s birthday, we are inviting West Virginians to get outside and enjoy this place we are so lucky to call home,” Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. “We continue to see social media help drive visitation to the state, so we are asking folks to disconnect, then share their adventures by posting photos and videos to their social channels on the state’s birthday. There’s no better way to authentically advertise our great state than having West Virginians share their travels with the rest of the world.”

Finding a West Virginia Adventure

Not sure where to go? The Department of Tourism can assist.

As one of the most forested states in the entire country, there is no shortage of thrilling adventures or scenic views here. Chase stellar cascades and earn prizes along the way with West Virginia’s Waterfall Trail, the country’s first statewide waterfall trail, which now includes nine new stops. Or set out on our iconic country roads and take one of the four scenic routes part of the West Virginia Mountain rides program. These routes are pre-mapped for ease and lead travelers along Almost Heaven landscapes and through charming mountain towns.

For a picture-perfect photo opportunity, travelers can stop by some of West Virginia’s Most Instagrammable Views. Stay up after sunset to witness some of the most magnificent dark skies to exist on the East Coast. Visit one of West Virginia’s designated dark sky parks to lay beneath an array of glistening stars.

“We invite everyone to go offline, get outside and spend the weekend rediscovering what makes our state so great,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “Take a trip to your favorite place in the Mountain State or set out to explore a corner of our state that you’ve always wanted to visit. Either way, be sure to share your photos to social media on June 20th using #AlmostHeaven. We can’t wait to see where you went to celebrate!”



For more trip inspiration, visit www.WVtourism.com.

The Power of Social Media

Social media plays an important role in inspiring travelers to visit new destinations. Research shows that 52% of travelers decided to visit a specific destination after seeing images and/or videos of it from friends, family, or peers on social media.

For the last six years, the Department of Tourism has challenged West Virginians to help tell the state’s stories through social media on the state’s birthday. Each year, the celebration has grown larger than the year before. Collectively, hundreds of thousands of pictures have been shared reaching millions of potential travelers.

Go Offline and Get Outside

Research suggests that Americans spend only about 8% of their time outdoors. Start changing the tides by heading out on a weekend road trip or adventure. West Virginians are encouraged to celebrate their adventures and the state’s birthday on their social channels by:

Declare their participation in the outdoor challenge by sharing the official #AlmostHeaven graphic(s) to their own profile. This encourages family and friends to also disconnect and join in the celebration.

Disconnect from devices and enjoy the beauty and splendor of West Virginia.

Return to your devices on West Virginia Day, June 20th and update friends and family with the content captured using #AlmostHeaven.

There’s so much to celebrate this year as West Virginia continues to receive national recognition from top-tier travel publications including Travel + Leisure, Outside Magazine, AFAR, National Geographic, Conde Nast, TIME Magazine, and more – all of which speak to the state’s jaw-dropping natural beauty and deem the state a must-visit destination. There’s no shortage of places to explore.