West Virginia Day events feature Blenko glass sale, Capitol ceremonies

By Seth Mitchell, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Several events will take place across the state this Sunday as West Virginia celebrates its 158th birthday.

The events Sunday, June 20, will mark the occasion known as West Virginia Day.

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History plans to host celebrations at several of its sites across the state, including the Culture Center in Charleston, Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex in Moundsville and the West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling. All events taking place are free to attend and open to the public.

The Culture Center and Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex will be open from 1 to 5 p.m., while West Virginia Independence Hall will be open from noon to 5 p.m…

