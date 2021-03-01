West Virginia counties want Biden stimulus proposal passed

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — With a new stimulus package now on the line, counties across the country are making a case for municipalities to be included.

In President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan proposal, $350 billion would go to states and municipalities. Republicans, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have expressed opposition to the plan.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said $65 billion of that $350 billion would be earmarked for counties, and there should be a bipartisan effort to pass it.

Puckett, now a member of the National Association of Counties (NACo) board and chair of the Rural Caucus Committee, said the NACo board met virtually on Thursday to discuss the issue.

“Counties and municipalities can often get left out,” he said, and they are at the center of being involved in communities, knowing what is happening and where help is needed, especially in rural areas…

