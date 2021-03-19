West Virginia congressional delegation supports carbon capture infrastructure legislation

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill designed to develop carbon capture infrastructure throughout the United States has gained broad support from West Virginia’s congressional delegation.

Announced Wednesday, the Storing CO2 And Lowering Emissions [SCALE] Act would support the buildout of infrastructure to transport carbon dioxide from sites of capture to locations where it can be either used in manufacturing or sequestered safely underground.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., top-ranking Republican on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, joined nine other Democratic and Republican senators to introduce the legislation.

Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., top-ranking Republican on the House Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change, joined two Democrats and a fellow Republican to introduce the SCALE Act late in the last previous congressional session in December and supports a House version of the bill…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/wv-congressional-delegation-supports-carbon-capture-infrastructure-legislation/article_8469025d-a23e-51a9-9128-aed16d319ebc.html