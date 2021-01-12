West Virginia congressional delegation signals opposition to Trump impeachment after Capitol breach

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation are signaling that they don’t support removing President Donald Trump from office after last week’s Capitol breach.

U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R- W.Va., on Monday blocked a House Democratic attempt to adopt via unanimous consent a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.

Mooney said in a statement afterward that the resolution should not be adopted without debate on the House floor.

The House adjourned immediately following Mooney’s objection, and House Democrats, holding the majority in that chamber, plan to vote to impeach Trump this week. Trump faces one charge of “incitement of insurrection” for repeating false claims that “we won this election, and we won it by a landslide” and urging supporters to “fight like hell” at a rally at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., according to the impeachment article…

