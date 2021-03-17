West Virginia Committees push out bill on chemical abortion “reversal”

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A West Virginia House of Delegates committee approved a bill Tuesday recommending a way to stop a chemical abortion to patients, though the medical community does not back the procedure.

Health and Human Resources Committee recommended House Bill 2982, the Second Chances at Life Act, for passage in a 19-5 vote. The bill’s next stop is the House Judiciary Committee.

The Second Chance at Life Act would require women seeking a chemical abortion to be informed about ways to reverse or stop the abortion process when mifepristone is used.

Chemical abortions utilize two pills, with doctors dispensing mifepristone first and then misoprostol. HB 2982 would require the patient – before undergoing the chemical abortion — to be informed that it may be possible to stop the abortion and inform the patient where to find additional information…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/committees-push-out-bill-on-chemical-abortion-reversal/article_f2f8bbcb-2436-5b58-8f12-70213e79db57.html